Firefighters respond to overnight two-alarm apartment fire in Waco

Waco Fire Department
Posted at 1:12 AM, Jan 25, 2022
WACO, TX — Residents in one building of a Waco-area apartment complex are waking up to heavy damage Tuesday morning.

Waco firefighters responded to the 9800 block of Chapel Road around midnight.

According to the department's Twitter, firefighters arrived to find fire coming through the roof of an apartment building.

The department says the fire is now under control, but the fire heavily damaged the attic above 2 apartments. Several others are reported to have smoke and water damage.

It is not clear right now whether anyone was hurt.

