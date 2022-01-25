Firefighters respond to overnight two-alarm apartment fire in Waco

WACO, TX — Residents in one building of a Waco-area apartment complex are waking up to heavy damage Tuesday morning.

Waco firefighters responded to the 9800 block of Chapel Road around midnight.

According to the department's Twitter, firefighters arrived to find fire coming through the roof of an apartment building.

The department says the fire is now under control, but the fire heavily damaged the attic above 2 apartments. Several others are reported to have smoke and water damage.

It is not clear right now whether anyone was hurt.

Be sure to stick with 25 News for updates on this developing story...