Mother, 4 children displaced after house fire

WACO, TX — A mother and four children have been displaced after a house fire.

The Waco Fire Department says firefighters were called out to the 1500 block of Live Oak Avenue around 10:07 p.m. for a structure fire.

Waco Fire said they believe the fire came from the kitchen area or part of a bedroom.

No one was injured in the blaze.

A mother and four children have been displaced. Authorities have called the Red Cross in order to help the family.

A fire marshal is en-route in order to investigate the cause of the fire. At this time, a cause is unknown.