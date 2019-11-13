Menu

Mother, 4 children displaced after house fire

Posted: 10:15 PM, Nov 12, 2019
Updated: 2019-11-12 23:43:05-05
Alex Castillo KXXV
WACO, TX — A mother and four children have been displaced after a house fire.

The Waco Fire Department says firefighters were called out to the 1500 block of Live Oak Avenue around 10:07 p.m. for a structure fire.

Waco Fire said they believe the fire came from the kitchen area or part of a bedroom.

No one was injured in the blaze.

A mother and four children have been displaced. Authorities have called the Red Cross in order to help the family.

A fire marshal is en-route in order to investigate the cause of the fire. At this time, a cause is unknown.

