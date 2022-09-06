'Find Your Waco' job fair hopes to help ease employment shortages

WACO, Texas — The Greater Waco Chamber is hosting its annual 'Find Your Waco' job fair this Thursday, hoping to help continue to ease the employment shortages many small businesses continue to face.

Recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows just 4% of Texans are considered unemployed, the lowest number since February 2020.

Many employers have stepped up their outreach to employees, spending more time and resources to recruit. Paige Pesl with Cargill, a Waco employer attending the 'Find Your Waco' fair, said they've had an easier time finding new employees recently.

"There's more job seekers that are looking to get back into a certain field or certain career," Pesl said.

Still, the Greater Waco Chamber knows some employers continue to struggle.

"Our goal for this job fair is to create an avenue for employers who are struggling to find employees, to give them an opportunity to get them in front of job seekers," said Lexy Reil, director of economic development for the Greater Waco Chamber.

The chamber is hosting more than 50 employers this Thursday, September 8 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit the Greater Waco Chamber website.