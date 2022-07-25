Filmmakers honored on the last day of the 'Deep in the Heart Film Festival'

WACO, Texas — The annual deep in the heart film festival has come to a close but the true meaning behind bringing film makers to the City of Waco was felt at today's award ceremony as tears of joy and excitement filled the room at the Art Center Waco. Filmmakers sat the edge of their seats as they announce the winner of various categories. Filmmaker Melissa Bronski shares what a big deal this is for her peers, a symbol "that you are heading in the right direction."

Local directors Savannah Sivert and Taylor Hinds shares their vision of bringing their art to Waco"plant roots" in Texas. A similar task by local community members as they strive to bring a voice to the voiceless. Art center Waco Dough McDurham express the "great opportunities" the "Deep in the Heart Film Festival" bring to Waco for films and much more.

To showcase across the world that Waco is made for movies. For more information on the festival you can visit their website.