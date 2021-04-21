Father and son duo team up to fight crime in new comic book

WACO, TX — A father and son duo is creating quite the crime-fighting team and it's all in a comic book.

"Karma Kid The Power of Positivity" is the new power-packed comic book series created by Joseph and Julius Chatman.

"I'm just trying to change the narrative. Create more smiles than frowns for the whole world," said Dad Joseph Chatman.

The Waco native says the storyline covers many issues kids are facing.

"I grew up in Waco in the '80s, '90s and it was rough. Section 8 public housing. I was exposed to crime, drugs and it was bad. When you don't have a strong male figure that can keep you focused it can be tough. If you don't get the love you leave at home you turn to the streets. But the streets don't love nobody," he said.

Joseph turned his life around and is now a role model to his son and others.

"A couple years back we were debating what to call the main character of the story. We thought Karma would be a better word to describe him," said Julius.

"All the negative energy he turned into positive energy when people read the comic book he turned a negative into a positive. Karma goes around, whatever you put into the universe it comes back," said Joseph.

"You're creating something positive for the people out there. We came up with a lot of ideas and we made something great," said Julius.

And being able to do this together is paving the way to a bright future for Julius who wants to be a video game designer when he grows up.

"I feel like any time you do something with your children, having that connection and saying let's put our minds together. I try to be there for them as much as I can and be positive and uplifting. We need to encourage our kids that they can be anything they want to be in a positive light," said Joseph.

You can order the digital comic book online and for a hard copy of the comic book, reach out to Joseph Chatman through his non-profit Motivated 4 Success.