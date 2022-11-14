Fatal neighborhood shooting ends in 19th murder case of 2022: Killeen police

KILLEEN, Texas — A man is dead after a fatal neighborhood shooting this weekend in Killeen, police said.

Around 4:30 p.m. this Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Primavera Lane on reports of a shooting victim, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Upon arrival, police said they located a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Despite performing lifesaving measures until the paramedics arrived, Killeen police said the victim succumbed to his injuries.

At 5:15 p.m. the victim, Stepheno Rashad Gibson, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

No arrests have been made since police said.

This case is now the nineteenth murder investigation for the City of Killeen this year in 2022.

An investigation into this murder remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Killeen Police Department's Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or by going online.

Tips leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, could be eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000 in cash, Killeen police said.