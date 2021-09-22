Fast-moving grass fire moves through rural McLennan County

A wildfire moved through rural McLennan County this evening.

The fire, now contained, started around 7 p.m. and was located near the town of Riesel just off Rice Road.

Seven volunteer fire departments were notified, including Mart, Riesel, Marlin, Reagan, Lott, Chilton, and Golinda. Additionally, a forest service chopper was called to assist.

Earlier Tuesday, the McLennan County Commissioner's Court issued an order prohibiting outdoor burning in the unincorporated areas of the county.