Family of murdered Waco 16-year-old still looking for answers four months later

WACO, Texas — This week, the Waco Police Department announced the case involving the murder of a 16-year-old Waco teen has gone cold, and his family is demanding justice.

The department announced on Wednesday that it had little to no leads in the search to find Drevion Booker's killer. Booker was a University High basketball player who was killed after being shot near Sanger and Ruby Avenues in Waco.

The department believes a silver SUV is involved in the shooting. They also believe the suspect and Booker knew each other and that the incident could be gang-related. Booker's mother, however, clarified on Friday to 25 News that her son was not affiliated with a gang.

"Not Drevion Booker. My son was a good kid and any and everybody that knows my son, they know how my son is and how he was," his mother, Rashanda Patterson said.

Both the family and police are asking the community for help in tracking down a suspect. Waco police are offering a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.

Booker's family started a GoFundMe this week to raise money for an additional reward and to help cover expenses related to Booker's death.

The police department announced new technology last week that could help make arrests in cases like this one in the future. One of those technologies is automated license plate readers that could help track cars escaping from a scene.

"In the event that that person drives off, we can go and review that camera footage and at least see the type of car and hopefully the license plate," Waco police chief Sheryl Victorian said.

For now, Patterson continues to seek closure and thanks the community for the love they've shown her son.

"How am I supposed to handle this every Christmas? How am I gonna go through this every Christmas without my son?"

Police ask anyone with information that could help track down Booker's killer to contact the department via CrimeStoppers at 254-753-4357.

To find the family's GoFundMe fundraiser, click here.