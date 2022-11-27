Fallen soldiers get holiday honors

KILLEEN, Texas — It was the 16th annual wreath-laying ceremony at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, thousands of fallen soldiers got the wreaths placed on their headstones.

“We’re all here just remembering him and although he’s not physically with us it reminds us that he lives in every single one of us,” said Gabriela De Hoyos as she laid a wreath on her husband’s headstone.

Hundreds gathered to honor the soldiers laid to rest at the cemetery in Killeen, laying the wreaths has helped many families get through their grieving process.

It was being able to show respect for a person in military service that is no longer with us.

Every headstone at the cemetery gets a wreath, leaving no fallen veteran forgotten.

People from all walks of life joined in to lay the wreaths, showing respect to those in the military, whether they were family members or fellow Americans.

“Every year since 2006, we have brought together volunteers and the resources that have made it possible to put a wreath on every single grave at this cemetery which is now number 13,000,” said Hilary Shine organizer for Wreaths for Vets.