Facebook warns users to beware of scammers as holiday season approaches

WACO, Texas — Have you ever been hacked?

If you think your account may have been hacked, go online and follow the instructions on how to fix it.

Facebook is warning users to beware of scammers as we head into the holiday season.

Holiday shopping means more people are spending money online and receiving messages about the stuff they buy.

Meta spokesperson Robert Traynham warns scammers are all over it.

"This is not just a Facebook or WhatsApp or Instagram issue, this is an internet issue," Traynham told 25 News.

How do you avoid getting hacked? There are 6 simple steps.

Step 1: Protect your login information.

"Log out of all of your accounts whether it be your smartphone, or your laptop as often as you possibly can," Traynham explained.

Step 2: We hear it all the time, change your password and do it often.

"One of the biggest mistakes you can make is to have the same password for multiple accounts," Traynham warned.

Identity thieves are coming up with all kinds of bogus scams, often targeting seniors.

"If they're asking you for personal information like your birthdate or your credit card or your banking information, do not click on that," Traynham warned.

Step 3: Make sure you are using a secure internet connection.

Step 4: Only accept friend requests and messages from people you know.

"Listen, if you know you're already friends with someone and you're getting a duplicate friend request, hit ignore," Traynham said.

Step 5: Facebook now has safety notices in Messenger. They will pop up in a chat and provide tips to help you spot suspicious activity and block it.

"We take down millions of accounts every day when it comes to hacking and phishing accounts, but you can do your part too by helping us by reporting this suspicious activity when you see it," Traynham explained.

Step 6: You can also turn on login alerts and Facebook will send you an alert, revealing where a crook is trying to log in from a device or web browser that's not yours.

Facebook admits there's no such thing as the perfect system.

If something doesn't seem right, report it.