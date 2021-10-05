Experts say social media shutdown was good for people's mental health

WACO, TX — Monday's social media shutdown caused a lot of mayhem, affecting small businesses in Central Texas.

Experts said there might have been some positives to come from this. It forced people off of their phones.

Angela Collier, a licensed counselor in Waco, said the shutdown should have been a little longer.

"The break we had on social media yesterday might have been a good one," Collier said. "I think we all know and see what social media has done over the past couple of years but we are also seeing more cyberbullying."

She said the negatives surrounding social media can influence behavior changes and when someone might be struggling with depression or anxiety limiting screen time is the first thing she recommends. Studies show, one in every three people have anxiety and 30 percent of this is linked to social media.

Dr. Keith Warren, a psychologist in Waco, said while there are negative impacts it's important to remember the good that comes out of it.

"It's often really hard to monitor the reading, the listening the engagement of young people," Dr. Warren said. "It's a very efficient way of connecting with people, organizing, and sharing information."