'Euthanasia may happen' as dogs sit outside Central Texas shelter during emergency capacity situation

Eight dogs are sitting outside with no space available as the Humane Society of Central Texas faces an emergency capacity situation on Wednesday.

"We are in need of emergency fosters, adopters, and/or rescues to step up to help us save dogs’ lives," said the shelter in a recent announcement.

The shelter is in full code red alert and said it must "have relief within 24 hours or euthanasia may happen."

The shelter closes at 6 p.m. and will be open tomorrow at 11 a.m.

"We have worked diligently to preserve our “no kill” status and this situation is not being taken lightly," said the Humane Society of Central Texas.