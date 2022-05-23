Election results remain unchanged, following Bell County, Killeen recount

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has confirmed the results of the May 7 election, finding no changes, said officials.

The petitioned recount took place at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 22, at the Lions Club Park Senior Center.

City of Killeen’s Mayor Debbie Nash-King managed and supervised the recount.

The recount petition was filed May 17 by Councilwoman Mellisa Brown, delaying the swearing-in ceremony for several new at-large council members.

Brown, a current council member, had received 1,748 votes, which was 26 less than newcomer Ramon Alvarez at the time.

The recount was done manually, as requested by Brown and all candidates had the right to be present at the recount, per the Texas Elections Code.

Brown was present.

Mayor Jose Segarra, current at-large councilmember Ken Wilkerson and Alvarez will be sworn in at 5 p.m. Monday, May 23 in the City Hall Chambers.

Killeen Municipal Court Judge Kris Krishna will conduct the swearing-in.

“The City of Killeen worked closely with Bell County to ensure everyone followed the necessary steps in the recount process and was fair and thorough,” said Mayor Nash-King.

“We will follow protocol and proceed with these results.”

Mayor Debbie-Nash King was sworn in as mayor during the May 17 Special Council meeting.

Nash-King received 72 percent of the votes to stay as mayor of Killeen.

During said meeting, the council canvassed the votes, as required by state law.