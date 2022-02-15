Early voting for Texas primaries kicked off Monday

WACO, TX — Early voting for the March primary is underway. Texans are deciding the Republican and Democratic nominees for the general election in November.

There are some big races on the ballot. Some political analysts said this year's election could look a little different.

Pat Flavin, professor of political science at Baylor said the predictions for this year are outside the ballot box.

"2022 is shaping up to be a good election for Republicans and 2018 was a good election for Democrats," Flavin said.

The reason comes down to what's happening at the federal level.

"President Biden's job approval rating is hovering quite low," Flavin said. "Sitting at approximately 41 percent."

But another change is voter turnout.

Jared Goldsmith with the McLennan county elections office said statewide elections aren't as big as federal, but more people moving to the state means more votes.

"We hope everyone takes advantage of it," Goldsmith said. "Their right to choose who their elected leaders are."

It's not only how many people are voting, but how Texas is shaping up compared to years past.

Texas for years has voted majority red. Democrats holding out for a shift to blue. But as more democratic votes cross state lines, we could see this red state turn slightly purple.