Dutch Bros to open its newest location in Waco this week

WACO, Texas — Dutch Bros Coffee is opening its newest location in Waco at 5 a.m. on Wednesday at 901 South 6th Street.
The shop will be open from Sunday to Thursday, from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Some go to favorites at Dutch Bros include specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, their exclusive Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee.
Dutch Bros was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon.
“My family and I are so excited to be part of the Waco community,” said Jackson Luckin, local operator of Dutch Bros Waco. “We can’t wait to serve everyone Wednesday!”
