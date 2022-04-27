Drug Take Back Day to return on Saturday

WACO, Texas — As the country continues to face an opioid epidemic, the DEA's National Drug Take Back Day is becoming more important than ever before.

"What's so important about getting rid of these medications in these medical cabinets is it allows the community to not have those substances accessible in their home," DEA Diversion Program Manager Katherine Brown told 25 News.

The next Take Back Day is coming up on Saturday, April 30. People are asked to collect old or expired prescriptions and also over the counter medicine to help prevent it from getting into the wrong hands.

"The truth of the matter is this kind of abuse and use has no color barrier, no economic ties associated with it," Brown said. "This can effect any and everybody. In fact, it does."

Hewitt Police Department's Chief Jim Devlin said their take back event lasts a whole week because of how much people bring in.

"We've seen some success with the amount of stuff we have turned in on a yearly basis," Chief Devlin said. "If you break it down quarterly, it's roughly 250 pounds each time."

Chief Devlin said it's good for them to see the medication being properly disposed of and staying away off streets.

"They have a tendency to make their way out of the medicine cabinet and into the streets because we're finding that prescription medication sometimes makes it into the wrong hangs. So we're taking it in and disposing of it," he said.

To find a location near you, you can visit www.deatakeback.com.