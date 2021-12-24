'Drive Sober, No Regrets' campaign encourages safe driving

WACO, Texas — There were more than 21,000 car crashes and 951 fatalities in Texas last year as a result of someone driving after drinking alcohol.

Now the Texas Department of Transportation wants to end the string of preventable deaths.

"TxDOT is encouraging Texans as they make their way out for the holidays to consider the real life consequences that could happen if you decide to drink and drink," said Jake Smith, TxDOT's Waco District public information officer.

The department started their "Drive Sober, No Regrets" campaign to encourage people to book a taxi service, ride share or find a responsible designated driver before going out.

"A responsible designated driver is someone who has not had anything to drink," Smith said. "If you've had any consumption of alcohol, you're no longer a responsible designated driver."

For anyone who needs a ride on New Years Eve, Waco Transit will offer free rides for anyone who needs one from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

"We pick people up from their homes or place of work and take them to their New Year's Eve destination," said Charles Parham, Waco Transit's director of operations. "It's a very simple goal, save lives and keep the streets of Waco safe."

There will be 10 drivers available to drive people around, but slots do fill up quickly so people are asked to make a reservation in advance. To book a reservation or hear more about the "Safe Ride Home" program, you can call (254) 750-1620.