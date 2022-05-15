Drive-by shooting leaves 1 hospitalized, suspect still at large: Waco police

WACO, Texas — A female victim is hospitalized following an early morning drive-by shooting in a Waco neighborhood, said police.

Around 3 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to the 2900 Block of Morrow on reports of a drive-by shooting, according to the Waco Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a female victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

She was transported to a hospital with serious injuries but is reported to be in stable condition.

A suspect is still at large, anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact Waco police at 254-750-7500.

The public may also send in a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers, if the tip leads to an arrest you can be rewarded up to $2,000 at 254-753-4357.