Downsville, Waco fire departments responding to brush fire

The Downsville Fire Department responded to a brush fire Wednesday afternoon.
Crews dispatched at around 4 p.m. to 303 Lockwood Ln. and were able to clear a majority of the fire by 5 p.m. Waco Fire Department and Robinson Fire Departments assisted with the call.
Waco fire said they responded with two engines, one brush truck, and a battalion chief.
Crews are still currently assisting with hotspots and overhaul, according to Lt. Keith Guillory. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
