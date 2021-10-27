Downsville, Waco fire departments responding to brush fire

The Downsville Fire Department responded to a brush fire Wednesday afternoon.

Crews dispatched at around 4 p.m. to 303 Lockwood Ln. and were able to clear a majority of the fire by 5 p.m. Waco Fire Department and Robinson Fire Departments assisted with the call.

Waco fire said they responded with two engines, one brush truck, and a battalion chief.

Crews are still currently assisting with hotspots and overhaul, according to Lt. Keith Guillory. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.