Do not disturb: Alligator spotted in Waco near Brazos Park East

WACO, Texas — Waco Parks and Recreation crews spotted a near three-foot-long alligator near Brazos Park East on Tuesday.

Crew members are in close communication with a local Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) biologist, who is monitoring other reported sightings.

TPWD is asking for any photos of the alligator from the area to be sent to kyle.melton@tpwd.texas.gov, with the time and location in which the photo was taken.

According to TPWD, the area is a non-core habitat for alligators, meaning Central Texas isn't their usual home — more study is needed to determine if they are migrating to the area.

For safety reasons, the public is being asked to not disturb an alligator if seen.

25 News will provide updates and additional details as they become available.