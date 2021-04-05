DICK's Sporting Goods will extend Waco store hours if Bears win National Championship

WACO, TX — DICK's Sporting Goods in Waco announced they will extend their store hours Monday and Tuesday if the Baylor Bears are crowned NCAA National Champs.

The Baylor Bears are taking on the Gonzaga Bulldogs tonight from Lucas Oil Stadium in the NCAA National Championship.

Pending a Baylor win tonight in the NCAA Championship, the Richland Mall DICK’s Sporting Goods location will extend stores hours immediately following the game Monday and open early on Tuesday morning to offer fans an assortment of NCAA Championship gear.

The Richland Mall DICK's Sporting Goods store is located at 6001 West Waco Drive, Unit 316.

Additional DICK’s locations will operate under normal hours, opening at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The sporting goods store says fans are highly encouraged to get their gear via the Contactless Curbside Pickup service.

NCAA Championship gear will be available online following the potential win, and customers can order for in-store or curbside pickup at select locations within an hour.