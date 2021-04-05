Watch
DICK's Sporting Goods will extend Waco store hours if Bears win National Championship

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
FILE - In this May 18, 2020 file photo, Gus Promollo delivers an order into a customer's trunk at Dick's Sporting Goods in Paramus, N.J. At home workouts and outdoor athletic activities are shaping up to be good business for Dick’s Sporting Goods. The retailer’s second-quarter results easily beat Wall Street’s expectations, Wednesday, Aug. 26, as consumers continue to focus on health and wellness while stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Dick's Sporting Goods
Posted at 4:48 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 18:54:52-04

WACO, TX — DICK's Sporting Goods in Waco announced they will extend their store hours Monday and Tuesday if the Baylor Bears are crowned NCAA National Champs.

The Baylor Bears are taking on the Gonzaga Bulldogs tonight from Lucas Oil Stadium in the NCAA National Championship.

Pending a Baylor win tonight in the NCAA Championship, the Richland Mall DICK’s Sporting Goods location will extend stores hours immediately following the game Monday and open early on Tuesday morning to offer fans an assortment of NCAA Championship gear.

The Richland Mall DICK's Sporting Goods store is located at 6001 West Waco Drive, Unit 316.

Additional DICK’s locations will operate under normal hours, opening at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The sporting goods store says fans are highly encouraged to get their gear via the Contactless Curbside Pickup service.

NCAA Championship gear will be available online following the potential win, and customers can order for in-store or curbside pickup at select locations within an hour.

