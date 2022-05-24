Developers look to build 151 homes near Cameron Park

WACO, Texas — Waco has been facing a housing shortage for a while, but now the Turner Brothers development team hopes to help.

The group plans to build 151 homes on the north side of the city behind the Waco Center for Youth and next to Cameron Park.

"We want to create something that maintains the Cameron Park feel," Director of Development Jonathan Garza said. "People that want to live in Cameron Park love it because of the trees, love it because of nature, and want to live in an area you can see the stars at night."

Garza said they wanted to work trees and nature into their plans.

"One of the first things we did was go through and count the trees, did a tree survey to see which ones could be saved," he said. "We did a little bit of talking to people who lived near the park to understand what their initial concerns would be."

They worked closely with the people who live nearby and the Cameron Park Housing Association for months to make it a success.

"To us, it's a generational neighborhood so anything that Turner Behringer does, we live here, this is our town and we want to make sure we're building a good neighborhood to last for many years to come," Garza said.

They will bring a Planned Unit Development application before the Waco Plan Commission Tuesday at 7 p.m.

"It allows us to utilize or to create different types of housing types and then still meet within in the requirements," Garza said. "For us and our development, we'll have trails and parks within the development itself."