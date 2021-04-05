Watch
Deputies investigating after man's body found off Hwy 6 in Hallsburg

Posted at 11:19 AM, Apr 05, 2021
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man's body was found on the side of Highway 6 near Hallsburg Monday morning.

The man has been identified by deputies but details have not yet been released.

According to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, the man's body was found early Monday morning.

Deputies are currently on scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

No other information is available at this time.

