CVS adds time delay safes to pharmacies to secure most sought after prescription drugs

WACO, Texas — Your local CVS Pharmacy is beefing up security.

CVS claims the new safes will cut down on robberies by 70%.

The drug store chain just installed new time-delayed safes at every single location in Central Texas and all 851 stores throughout the state.

The safes are used to lock up opioids like oxycodone, which is one of the most sought-after prescription drugs targeted by thieves.

"If we don't utilize these initiatives that we've provided in stores, we can actually see an uptick in prescription drug misuse," CVS Health District Leader, John Fratamico told 25 News, "because it's getting in the wrong hands in the wrong individuals which can cause harm to the community."