Cultural Arts of Waco, Texas artists exhibit billboards in Waco outdoor art show

Cultural Arts of Waco has worked with Texas artists to have six billboards set around Waco in an outdoor art show.

The art exhibition will be available for ten weeks, until Sept. 26, and will grant exposure to both the featured artists of the project and the surrounding community.

"The local community of businesses and individuals alike have allowed me to live the life I've dreamed of," said one of the featured artists, Cade Kegerreis. "Evoking emotion through my work is my livelihood, and I can't thank Waco's residents enough for giving me the opportunities to do that while beautifying our city."

Members of the organization that hosts the Waco Cultural Arts Fest and Art on Elm wanted to bring art to the streets before this year's festival, and also bring surrounding local businesses to the forefront of the public eye.

"It was a challenge to find six billboards available that could be driven in a loop in the heart of Waco," Board member and local advertising agent Laura Beck said. "Our account executive, Rene Duffy at Lamar Advertising, understood our goal and was a tremendous help. We are excited about people enjoying the art and the potential for them to stop at local eateries and retail shops along the way."

The project is funded through grants from Texas Commission on the Arts and Creative Waco. Wacoans can begin the art show route at Barnes and Noble and follow Lake Air, Bosque, 26th & 15th Streets, and Franklin Avenue. The route is also posted on the Cultural Arts of Waco Facebook page and website.

"As COVID-19 continued, the idea of our organization putting on a billboard exhibition grew," said Doreen Ravenscroft, president of Cultural Arts of Waco. "Now it serves to let Waco experience art on a grand scale!"