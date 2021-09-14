'Croc Robber,' suspect arrested for 13 gas station armed robberies in Waco

The suspect of 13 gas station armed robberies in Waco has been arrested.

The Waco Police Department arrested 21-year old Ladon King Jr. for his suspected involvement of 13 gas station robberies in the area between January to March of this year.

According to the police department, King was given the nickname the "Croc Robber" for his decision to wear black crocs to every armed robbery. King also wore crocs during an armed robbery that took place during the historic Texas freeze.

Due to the string of robberies being reported in such a short amount of time, detectives were able to notice a pattern, and using evidence, were able to arrest King.

The "Croc Robber" was transported to the McLennan County jail, however, the investigation is ongoing as several of the robberies involved an accomplice.

The Waco Police Department is actively searching for the additional suspects involved.