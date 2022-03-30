Creative Waco's "ARTprentices" celebrate new Dr. Pepper Museum mural

WACO, Texas — Fourteen Waco ISD high school students celebrated their "ARTprenticeships" with Creative Waco on Tuesday night with the unveiling of the group's mural on the side of the Dr. Pepper Museum.

The young artists worked alongside mentors and a designer to create the new mural, located on Jackson Avenue. Ten of the artists participated in the painting process and four helped to create a short film documenting the process with Rogue Media.

"You'll see some really neat references to the art that the Dr Pepper museum has used over the years," ARTprenticeship director Stefanie Wheat-Johnson said.

The nearly 3,000 square-foot painting on the side of the museum took about six weeks to complete. The mural is based off of a design by local artist Mick Burson.

The "ARTprenticeship" is a paid internship program for Waco juniors and seniors.

The student participants said the program allowed them not only to refine their art skills, but also to learn more about the business and planning of public art.

"It's just amazing seeing what the community can do," ARTprentice and Waco High junior Jade Moncrief said.

Senior Thalia Tran is planning a career in urban planning or architecture and said the program has helped her prepare for any career she chooses.

"Like doing interviews, for example, writing a resume, and making connections," Tran said.

This was the fourth year of the ARTprenticeship program and Creative Waco is already planning for next year's mural.