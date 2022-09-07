Creative Waco has paid 'art-prenticeship' program for local students

WACO, Texas — Creative Waco has an "art-prenticeship" program in partnership with Triple Win. It's an opportunity for local students to develop their creative skills.

“Art-prenticeship is a program that hires local high school-aged creatives and they are empowered to create murals, films and their own personal work," said Stephanie Johnson, program director.

It's a win-win- students make changes and also learn valuable life skills, especially through Triple Win's partnership.

“Just learning how to operate simple tools, but we’re not just teaching them hard skills, we’re teaching them soft skills so they have to clock in and follow rules a normal workplace would have," said Thomas Ellis, OST coordinator at Triple Win.

The program gives students the chance to be exposed to the real world. It gives them a taste of what teamwork is really like and develops their artistic side by the same token.

The students created a mural in honor of Terry Stevens, a former local business owner in Waco, founding board member and an overall inspiration of the organization, Creative Waco.

Thursday they're having a showing of that Mural dedicated to Stevens at 6-8 p.m. at Triple Win's Campus located at 1121 Webster Ave.