Controversy over mask order from Gov. Abbott as COVID-19 cases rise

WACO, TX — The topic of mandating masks and schools has resurfaced.

Governor Greg Abbott's order makes it impossible for districts to require them. Some Texas lawmakers are speaking out against that order as the delta variant continues to spread.

This all comes down to one main question: Mask or no mask? Central Texans on both sides are having passionate discussions.

A letter by Texas Representative Vicki Goodwin, with over 30 signatures of support, asked Texas Governor Greg Abbott to repeal his order.

The order prohibits school districts from imposing any sort of mandate on kids in Texas schools.

"There are so many people who who are safe, whether through vaccine, though exposure, and it would be inappropriate," Governor Greg Abbott said.

One of those signatures spoke out Wednesday, July 28, and said this choice is irresponsible.

The concern raised by many Texas democrats comes from the recent spike in COVID-19 cases nationwide, attributed by the more contagious and more lethal delta variant. Many Central Texas parents of school-aged kids are taking to Facebook - split on what the next step should be.

Brandy Neimeier is a grandmother in Central Texas and her granddaughter is starting Pre-K this fall. She told 25 News that normally she'd be excited for this monumental chapter in her life, but today she's left concerned.

"I don't feel like they are thinking of children," Brandy Neimeier said. "Honestly this is just so political. It's about science and the good of the public and children who aren't eligible who can get the vaccine like our grand daughter."

On the other side, many agreeing with Governor Abbott.

"The Governor is correct in letting people make their own decisions," Joe Baskin said. "I believe that's what democracy is all about."