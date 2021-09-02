Controversial abortion bill takes effect leaving Texans fearful

WACO, TX — The highly controversial abortion bill came into effect Sep. 1, prohibiting abortions in Texas after six weeks.

The pro-life community said this is a step towards progress, while the pro-choice community said it's governmental control over a woman's body.

Passionate protests spark nationwide in response to the passing and adoption of Senate Bill 8, the Heartbeat Bill.

This bill has both sides speaking out. The bill bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, typically at six weeks. The problem, many women don't know their pregnant till after six weeks. The bill only allows an exception for women suffering from a medical emergency. But people wonder what qualifies as a medical emergency?

John Pisciotta, with Pro-Life Waco said this bill is fighting for those who can't, protecting unborn babies in Texas.

"We want a society that works well and a society that is kind," Pisciotta said. "Killing our children and grandchildren is not that society."

Caroline Duble, political director for AVOW said this bill strips women of basic rights.

"Resiliency can be very powerful in the faces of disaster we can not control," Duble said. "They are going to be forced to carry pregnancies that is cruel. Some Texans will self-manage."

Another addition, this bill has no exception for survivors of rape or incest.