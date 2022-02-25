Controversial abortion ban at 6 weeks hit Texas Supreme Court

WACO, TX — That highly contentious Texas abortion ban took center stage in court Thursday, Feb. 24.

The Texas Supreme Court heard testimony from both sides. March first will mark six months since the heartbeat bill went into effect. It effectively bans abortions after that six-week mark.

There's been a lot of movement... The U.S. Supreme Court sent the law back to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals because it was partially overturned. The 5th Circut Court then sent it to the Texas Supreme Court for more clarity.

Advocates on both sides are fighting for "what is right." Kathleen Pittman, an abortion provider in Louisiana said this Texas-based conflict has crossed state lines.

"The amount of control the State of Texas has over these women is horrific," Pittman said. "Prior to September, 18 percent of the patients we saw were from Texas. By October we went to 55 percent. By November and December, we were 60 to 70 percent."

Across the aisle, Mary Castle with Texas Values and an advocate for Senate Bill 8 said regardless the law is making an impact.

"We are seeing more and more women choosing life and coming to the awareness that a heartbeat is an indicator of life," Castle said.

There is a question about the effectiveness of SB8. Is the bill working to protect life?

"The bill is very effective and if you look at resource centers, they saw a large increase in the State of Texas. Heartbeat international actually saw a 40 percent increase," Castle said.

Another factor playing into the debate, abortion-inducing pills sent by mail.

During the second special session in late 2021, SB 4 passed making that medication illegal in the State of Texas. But the same philosophy of, "if there is a will there is a way," still comes to the forefront.

Some people are setting up P.O boxes in bordering states then bringing those pills in.