Connally ISD closing campuses due to COVID-19 surge

The Connally Independent School District announced it will be closing its campuses until Tuesday, Jan. 18 due to a COVID-19 case surge.

On Tuesday the district said in a letter to parents, staff, and students that the McLennan County Health Department made the recommendation.

"This closure is an effort to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 in our district," said Connally ISD. "Our hope is that the closure will provide those who are positive with the virus or exposed to others with the virus, the time to isolate and recover.”

Connally ISD schools will resume in-person learning on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Meanwhile, the district said the closure will allow time for deep cleaning of the campus facilities.

"We know the hardship this may present to families, but we want to do everything we can to ensure the health and safety of our students and team. Please continue to monitor for symptoms and if your child tests positive for Covid-19, contact your students’ campus nurse,” the school district said.

CONTACT LIST:

Connally Early Childhood Center- Chris Ruhter, cruhter@connally.org

Connally Primary School- Cheryl Sanchez, clsanchez@connally.org

Connally Elementary School- Pam White, pwhite@connally.org

Connally Junior High School- Lisa Watts, lwatts@connally.org

Connally High School- Elizabeth Sharp, esharp@connally.org

The district said it is working to coordinate a drive-through testing event at this time, and more details will be released.