Congressman Pete Sessions speaks in West

WEST, Texas — Congressman Pete Sessions, U.S. representative for Texas' 17th congressional district, visited and spoke in West Saturday. Rep. Sessions mainly focused on what he says are dire situations in the country right now: inflation, border control, the deficit, and Russia's war on Ukraine.

In an effort to shine a light on the borders, Rep. Sessions said an estimated profit of $5 million in January was made for people assisting undocumented immigrants entering the country.

From border control to other pressing concerns Americans have, like inflation.

“All you have to do is go pick up gas and you'll see- gas is at its highest...in the history of our country," he said.

He briefly spoke about the war in Ukraine, saying “we need to pray for peace; we need to pray that these people who had to flee their country will be taken care of.”