Concerns about housing insecurity continue as end of eviction moratorium looms

WACO, TX — As the end of the CDC's eviction moratorium nears, many Central Texas are already struggling with the current state of the housing market.

Even those who are not typically viewed as at risk for homelessness are without housing for the time being.

Andrew Gochis is about to graduate with a master's degree from Baylor University and works as a teacher and a coach. He had to move in with his family as he had no safe, affordable housing options nearby.

"It's definitely not something I thought I would ever see, growing up in the Waco area," Gochis said.

A study from Mission Waco shows there was a 20 percent increase in homelessness from 2019 to 2020. Diana Barrett, public relations director of The Salvation Army of Waco, credits some of that to the increasing prices of the housing market.

"With all of these great new corporations coming in, the demand for affordable and safe rentals has also gone up," Barrett said.

The looming end of the eviction moratorium on July 31 is also a concern. The Salvation Army of Waco urges people not to wait to address their potential for homelessness as that date nears.

"They need to act now. Don't wait until that moratorium is lifted. They need to get that paperwork and start that process sooner rather than later," Barrett said.

The Salvation Army recommends contacting their social service office at 4721 W. Waco Dr. or reaching out to the Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition if you are in need of assistance or are at risk of homelessness.