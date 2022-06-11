Community rallies around Waco man to purchase a new wheelchair lift

WACO, Texas — The electric lift Jimmy Moreno uses to load and unload his wheelchair into his pickup truck stopped working months ago, but thanks to the generosity of friends and community members, he's back on the road this week.

When Moreno's friend Sara Davidson found out about Moreno's lift, she organized a fundraiser to get him a new one. Within a week, she collected the $5,000 needed to replace it.

"I couldn't believe it, like how quick people were jumping on it," Moreno said. "People that I knew, strangers."

Unfortunately, delays and mix-ups slowed down the process of getting the new lift delivered and installed. Four months later, Moreno is finally able to drive in his own truck again.

Without the lift, he had to rely on people to help him load and unload his chair. Then, finding people to help started getting harder.

That's when Moreno had a run-in with one of his fundraiser donors, Elizabeth Rogers. Despite never meeting before, Rogers offered him her and her husband's wheelchair-accessible van to use until his new lift came in.

"We knew we had an extra vehicle and so we said why not let Jimmy use it so he can continue living his best life?" Rogers said.

Moreno was left in shock by their generosity.

"In tears, happy. Let's be honest, if she didn't come through with this, I would've had to quit my job," he said.

As of Wednesday, Moreno's new lift came in and he was able to return the van to the Rogers.

Moreno is excited not just to be able to use his truck to get to work again, but also to volunteer with No Limitations, a Central Texas sports program for people with disabilities.