Community mourns loss of G.W. Carver Middle School

Folks in Waco are in disbelief today after one of their middle schools caught fire early this morning.

The Waco Fire Department responded to a call at G.W. Carver Middle School just after 1 am this morning and began fighting the blaze that has now destroyed much of the school.

Crews are still working to make sure that the fire is completely out before investigations are led.

”So, this is going to be a long investigation," said Lt. Keith Guillory with the Waco Fire Marshal's office. "This is going to be ongoing for the next few days and we’re also going to be partnering with the ATF on this.”

While fire crews did their work, former students were remembering their time at G.W. Carver Middle School. Some of their memories will last a lifetime.

”I actually had my first kiss here. Oh my goodness ...” said Shi-Eisha Fields, a former student.

Memories like that are what make the fire so devastating to so many. Especially, those who have come to see the damage in person.

”When you come and see that the roof has been collapsed and you still see the smoke in the air and you can smell ... the smell is horrible,” said Fields.

The massive amount of damage is why investigators expect the process to take several days.

"There is a lot of layers to this," said Lt. Guillory. "When you have a roof collapse, that roof has collapsed onto our evidence. So, we have to get through the roof, we have to get through the center of the debris, and get on the floor and look at those patterns and things like that.“

While investigators and fire crews do their best to find answers, the community mourns the loss of a place that has touched the lives of so many.

”It’s just crazy to have to come pay respect to your school that meant so much to all the kids around,” said Fields.

Fields is one of the dozens of people, that spanned generations, who came to see the destruction for themselves and remember the time they spent at G.W. Carver.