Community mourning Downsville Fire Chief after battle with cancer

DOWNSVILLE, Texas — Community members are mourning the loss of a beloved Central Texas fire chief after he passed away on Wednesday.

The Downsville Volunteer Fire Department announced Chief Kelvin Toliver lost his battle with stage four stomach cancer.

The chief served as a volunteer for the department for more than 25 years.

His reach went far beyond just Downsville, with his department saying he was known throughout McLennan County.

In a statement, the president of the Robinson Volunteer Department, Luke Rawlings, told 25 News:

"Downsville Fire Chief Kelvin Toliver was a man whose heart embodied the definition of a volunteer. He was a friend, a mentor, a leader, and a beloved family member to everyone. Kelvin didn’t view anyone as a friend, he viewed them as part of his family. All departments in McLennan County knew Kelvin and whether you spent 5 minutes or 5 hours with him, a lifelong bond was formed. His love for serving his community and those around him was unmatched and he never hesitated to stop what he was doing to help someone else in need, even when it was not convenient. The Robinson Volunteer Fire Department extends our sincere condolences to the Toliver family and our fellow McLennan County first responder family."

Leading a department of a little over a dozen volunteers, Downsville Fire Captain Roger Johnston described him as a figurehead in the community.

"He gave a lot to this department, he gave a lot to this community," Johnston said. "You say Downsville—that was the first name brought up."

Community members raised over $6,000 for Toliver in a GoFundMe while he was sick. The department also hosted a chili fundraiser for him at the end of the year.

Toliver's absence is already being felt strongly by the department and the people of Downsville.

"We have some major shoes to fill," Johnston said.