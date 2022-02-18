Community members 'Walk With a Doc' as a part of new initiative to promote health, build relationships

WACO, Texas — After two years of isolation, an initiative by Waco Family Medicine is getting people out of the house and on a walk with health care professionals.

Waco Family Medicine began its monthly "Walk With a Doc" program as a way to encourage people to exercise while having more open, less formal conversations with a doctor. The initiative is nationwide and is one of the hundreds of similar programs across the country.

Dr. Iliana Neumann, a physician at Waco Family Medicine, led a group of community members on Thursday afternoon around the Waco Family Medicine campus, beginning at the Madison Cooper building. Each month, she begins the walk by discussing a pressing health care topic.

February's topic was fatigue and ways to combat it.

"We want to break down that barrier, take the office out of the building," she said.

In recent years, misinformation has clouded many healthcare topics, namely COVID-19. The "Walk With a Doc" program also allows doctors to build trust with community members and provide them with accurate information.

"Building the relationship with our patients for them to have easy access to a trusted source of good information, evidence-based information is really important," Neumann said.

The program will take place every third Thursday afternoon, starting at Waco Family Medicine at 1610 Providence Dr. in Waco. You can find up-to-date information on the Waco Family Medicine Facebook page.