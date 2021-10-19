Coming soon you might be able to mix and match COVID-19 boosters

WACO, TX — New information for the fight against COVID-19.

The FDA is planning to allow Americans to receive a different COVID-19 vaccine booster than the one they initially received.

But the question remains, will the public roll up their sleeves again?

With the new information, the FDA still recommends Americans get a booster shot that aligns with their initial vaccine.

Kelly Craine with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District said if approved, this opens up more chances for people to get protection against the virus.

"This boost is basically what it does," Craine said. "It boosts your immune system and increases that protection that you receive from your first shots."

25 News asked 50 strangers: Do you plan to get the COVID-19 booster shot?

Out of the 50, 15 said no. It's a split decision.

"A lot of people already want the boosters," Craine said. "It's the people who don't want the vaccine at all which is where the concern lies."