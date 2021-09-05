City of West mourns loss of marshal to COVID-19 complications

WEST, Texas — The City of West is remembering its lost marshal, Michael Keathley, after he passed away from COVID-19 complications on Friday.

Saturday morning, dozens of law enforcement officers and West community members gathered for a short service.

"He was the type of person that, you called on him for something that was needed and he was there," West Police Chief Darryl Barton said.

Barton last worked with Keathley at the beginning of Aug., when five officers, including himself and Keathley, tested positive for COVID-19.

"I really was optimistic that he was gonna fight through because that's the type of person the Marshal Michael Keathley was," Barton said. "He was bullheaded and stubborn and he was gonna get through something."

On Saturday morning, law enforcement officers and community members gathered for a short memorial service to Keathley before the WestFest parade. His family arrived to see his SUV covered in flowers and cards.

"It's obviously a very difficult time for them," Barton said. "That being said, we don't ever want them to feel like they're alone, you know, the depth of the hurt for them is immense."

"He was one of the best of the best. He had a great attitude and he had a hard job," West Mayor Tommy Muska said.

​Muska said Keathley served West since 2014. Even in such a small town, those that knew him say he touched the lives of so many.

