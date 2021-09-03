City of West announces death of City Marshal Michael Keathley

WEST, Texas — The West Police Department announced the passing of its City Marshal, Michael Keathley due to medical issues from COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the West Police Department stated Marshal Keathley was suffering from medical issues for a few weeks due to COVID-19.

Marshal Keathley served in several capacities including Patrol Officer, School Resource Officer, Code Enforcement Officer, Animal Control Authority and Permits.

Marshal Keathley's patrol car will be parked on the north lawn of West City Hall in his honor and for those who wish to place a memorial for him.

