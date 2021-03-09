Menu

City of Waco to continue to require masks in city facilities, on city property

Vadim Ghirda/AP
A medical worker, wearing a mask for protection against the COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Posted at 5:34 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 18:34:34-05

WACO, TX — The City of Waco will continue to require mask usage in city facilities and on city property as part of its COVID-19 safety protocols.

On March 10, the statewide mask mandate will end. Businesses will also be allowed to open at 100% capacity.

Under Governor Abbott's order, businesses may still limit capacity or implement additional safety protocols at their own discretion.

The City of Waco announced Tuesday it will continue implementing its COVID-19 protocols, which includes mandatory mask usage and occupancy restrictions. This applies for City-owned facilities and City-owned property.

City facility closures will remain the same at this time.

The City of Waco says it is developing an approval procedure regarding private events on City-owned property.

