City of Waco to continue to require masks in city facilities, on city property

WACO, TX — The City of Waco will continue to require mask usage in city facilities and on city property as part of its COVID-19 safety protocols.

On March 10, the statewide mask mandate will end. Businesses will also be allowed to open at 100% capacity.

Under Governor Abbott's order, businesses may still limit capacity or implement additional safety protocols at their own discretion.

The City of Waco announced Tuesday it will continue implementing its COVID-19 protocols, which includes mandatory mask usage and occupancy restrictions. This applies for City-owned facilities and City-owned property.

City facility closures will remain the same at this time.

The City of Waco says it is developing an approval procedure regarding private events on City-owned property.