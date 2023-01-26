City of Waco set to consider options for Lions Park

WACO, Texas — The fencing is down and the amusement park is gone. Waco Lions Park, once home to 'Kiddieland', is open once again.

For now, the park will remain simply as green space while the city plans what to do with it next.

Some residents have very different visions for the park, which the city plans to include in their decision making process.

The $2 million makeover of Lions Park is just beginning, with roughly a quarter of that being spent on park cleanup and removal of the former rides and mini golf course.

The open green space is a stark difference from what it was when Shannon Chapman and Christopher Ramos were kids.

Chapman wants to bring back an updated​ amusement park.

"It's fun, budget-friendly, you know we have Main Event here, Topgolf and things like that, but that's geared more towards the older kids," she said.

Ramos wants it left as-is.

"I'd love to see it stay green, just as a little destination for people to take their children, take their dogs, go for a walk, just be in nature," he said.

The city wants to hear ideas from people like Chapman and Ramos.

In a statement, Waco parks and Recreation director Jonathan Cook told 25 News:

"In the coming months, we will be working with the community and our design team to create a park that will serve as a gathering place and provide memories for generations to come. It’s great to see so many people interested in the future of the park, and we look forward to molding the ideas and dreams into the new Lions Park.”

The city says it's too early to say what could be here in the coming years, but the possibilities already have people talking.

The city has opened a project website with more information about the project and its timeline.