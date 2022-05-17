City of Waco seeks input on downtown design, parking plans

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco has launched a new website to collect feedback from residents about the overall design of downtown.

The website features a survey and an interactive map which allow users to make suggestions about changes to parking, lighting, walkability and other design features of downtown.

It will be active for the next several months as the city hopes to collect as many responses as possible.

"You can click on a certain area and you can drag a feature over that says, 'I'd like a bike lane here,' or 'We need more parking in this area,'" said Waco Director of Public Works, Amy Burlarley-Hyland.

The site is a part of the development of a new "downtown implementation plan" for the city with the goal of making the downtown area a better place to live, visit and work.

"Hopefully it will be more inviting to people and people who work downtown as I do will be out and about more during the day," Burlarley-Hyland said.

To submit your feedback to the city, visit the Design Downtown Waco website.