City of Waco recognizes Pearl Harbor anniversary

WACO, Texas — Waco residents gathered at the Doris Miller memorial on Tuesday to remember the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

"It's a powerful moment to remember that freedom is worth fighting for and in America there's still a reason to believe with hope for a bright future," Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said.

The city hopes to bring back a Pearl Harbor event each year at the memorial.

"Everybody throughout the United States is remembering in some way today," President of Cultural Arts of Waco Doreen Ravenscroft said. "Someone that was lost, someone who took part. It's always so important to recognize those who fought for our country."

More than 2400 Americans were killed and over a thousand wounded in action 80 years ago. One of those remembered in Waco was local hero Doris Miller.

"Doris Miller represents exactly what Waco is about," Mayor Meek said. "It's about doing the right thing in the midst of unprecedented challenges. It's a reminder to our families and kids here in Waco that you too can be a hero."

To recognize the heroes, former US Congressman Chet Edwards arranged to have a meaningful flag delivered to Tuesday's ceremony.

"The flag we were given is the flag that flew over the United States Congress on the inauguration of President Obama," Ravenscroft said. "The flag flies one year and then it's changed so next December 7th, the flag we just have been presented with will fly over the Doris Miller memorial."