City of Waco provides household hazardous waste collection day

Waco is providing residents in surrounding areas with free disposal of household hazardous waste on Saturday.

The City of Waco said interested residents in Waco, Bellmead, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, and Woodway can have access to the "fast lane" by pre-registering and are asked to bring proof of ID and a city utility bill for proof of residency.

The drop of location will be located between the "Out House" and Bob Mills Furniture Store on 501 Schroeder Drive.

Below is a list of acceptable items for disposal:

• Paint, Lighter Fluid, Solvents & Varnish

• Old gasoline and gasoline mixtures

• Batteries of all kinds

• CFLs and fluorescent light tubes

• Cleaning Products, such as Oven Cleaner, Drain Cleaner, Stain Remover

• Lawn & Garden Chemicals, Herbicides & Pesticides

• Used Motor Oil & Filters, Transmission & Brake Fluid, Antifreeze

• Household Products Labeled “Caution,” “Warning,” or “Poison.”

• Pool Chemicals

• Electronics (Computers, Fax Machines, Monitors, Printers, Scanners, hard drives, keyboards, speakers, cords, cables, software), Televisions , Stereo equipment, VCR and DVD players

• Tires (5 per household, No tires with rims/wheels, Residential tires only, No business tires, No OTR, Skid Steer, Earth Movers, large farm or agricultural tires; Maximum size: 20 inches)

Non-Acceptable Items:

• Agricultural Chemicals

• Dioxins

• Containers Larger than 5 Gallons

• Compressed gas containers or cylinders,

• Explosives/fireworks/ammunitions,

• Industrial or commercial/business waste

• Radioactive materials

• Appliances

• Refrigerators

• Trash or garbage.

For more information click here.