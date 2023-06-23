City of Waco officially declares June 22 as 'Opal Lee Day'

WACO, Texas — Known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," retired educator and activist Opal Lee, 96, was honored by the City of Waco at an event on Thursday evening.

The city officially declared June 22 as "Opal Lee Day" at St. Alban's Parish Hall in Waco, where various local organizations hosted "An Evening with the Real Opal Lee."

The event was presented by the Community Race Relations Coalition of Waco (CRCC), Zeta Phi Beta, and Delta Upsilon Zeta.

Lee signed books, took photos, and shared her experiences and stories in activism with the community.

Lee was heavily involved in making Juneteenth, the now federal holiday, recognized throughout the country.

At the age of 89, Lee walked from Fort Worth, Texas to Washington, D.C. — which totals 1,404.7 miles — to champion the cause of making Juneteenth a recognized holiday.

Lee promoted the idea by leading annual walks totaling 2.5 miles each, representing the two and a half years it took for news of the Emancipation Proclamation to reach the state of Texas.

She created a petition that garnered 1.6 million signatures.

"It's going to be a national holiday, I have no doubt about it. My point is, let's make it a holiday in my lifetime," Lee once said.

Her decades-long efforts worked — in June 2021, President Joe Biden signed Senate Bill S.475, making Juneteenth the eleventh federal holiday.

In May 2023, Lee received an honorary doctorate degree from the University of North Texas for her tremendous efforts and unwavering activism.

Lee is also a member of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated.

