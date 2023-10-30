City of Waco lifts water restrictions as Lake Waco reaches 100% capacity

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco has lifted all mandatory water restrictions. Due to conservation efforts and recent local rains, Lake Waco has reached 100% capacity.

According to the City of Waco, staff will continue to monitor lake levels throughout the year and provide necessary updates as water levels change.

“Our sincere appreciation for the cooperation between city departments and our residential and business water customers as we worked through a regional drought over these last two years," said City Manager, Bradley Ford.

"Your cooperation was invaluable.”

Proactive planning is a focus of the water utilities staff — the two-year drought highlighted the need to revisit the city's Drought Contingency Plan that was adopted in 2019.

The plan will be updated "with more meaningful and effective strategies to curb excess water usage year-round as well as during various stages of drought," the city said.

"The team is developing an Integrated Water Resource Plan to establish a foundation for water capacity planning for the next 100 years. This “Integrated” Plan is expected to examine the most effective strategies for the utilization of all water sources available to the City of Waco."

The Drought Contingency and Integrated Water Resource Plans are expected to be released in 2024.

25 News will provide updates to these plans as they become available.