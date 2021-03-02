City of Waco communication director announces plans to retire

WACO, TX — Larry Holze, who has led the office of Municipal Information for the City of Waco for 22 years, is retiring.

Communication Director Larry Holze began his career in 1998, putting together a team of communicators that have worked to educate, inform and involve Waco citizens in their city government.

"In a time when television was a main source of disseminating information, he transformed the city’s cable channel to a powerful 24/7 station filled with locally produced programming centered around the work of the city as well as the history and attractions Wacoans can be proud of," the city said in the announcement.

That programming led Grande Communications in 2008 to offer the City an HD channel, the first HD City channel in the nation. The station would later be recognized in 2009 with a Beacon Award as one of the top three city channels in the nation.

Holze was also instrumental in bringing the creation and maintenance of the city’s websites in house, greatly reducing costs, and allowing greater flexibility in providing information and resources to Waco citizens.

He negotiated the airing of a weekly 30-minute public service radio program, City Talk, that is now in its 17th year with more than 860 weekly programs on seven local stations.

Holze said now is a good time to step down to allow the city he loves to begin the search for the next leader of the department prior to receiving the recommendation of a communication consultant review and the development of the city’s 2021-22 budget.

In his letter to the City Manager, Holze said, “It has been a great honor and joy to use the talents God gave me to help communicate all the great things happening in the city that I love and have called home for 76 years. I have served under five City Managers, nine Mayors, numerous City Council members and hundreds of city employees who all share the same passion to make Waco the strong, vibrant city it is.”

City Manager Bradley Ford said, “I sincerely appreciate Larry’s 22 years of service to Waco as Municipal Information Director and as one of the City’s first Public Information Officers. I am particularly grateful for his support for me as I stepped into the role of City Manager in July 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Holze’s last day with the City of Waco will be April 30th.