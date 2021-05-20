City of Waco announces updates to its current COVID-19 protocols

WACO, TX — The City of Waco announced updates to its current COVID-19 protocols at its facilities and properties.

The updates include removing mask requirements, modifying occupancy restrictions and implementing additional facility openings.

Beginning May 21, 2021, the City of Waco will no longer require masks to be worn inside city buildings, with the exception of bus stations and the airport as required by federal law.

Also beginning May 21, 2021, City employees will not be required to wear masks within City buildings, with the exception of employees assigned to the airport or the bus station.

Beginning May 24, 2021, City-operated museums and venues will be able to operate free of occupancy restrictions. Rules will be in place to promote healthy practices without conflicting Governor Abbott's Executive Order GA-36. This guidance is applicable to all similar owned facilities, including:



Cameron Park Zoo

Waco Convention Center

Texas Ranger Hall of Fame

Waco Regional Airport

Cottonwood Creek Golf Course

Beginning June 7, 2021, City Hall and the Development Center will reopen to the public.

Beginning June 15, 2021, City Council meetings will be open to the public along with in-person public participation.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

